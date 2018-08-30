Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite
West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
Wildfire evacuations have been lifted, and you’re allowed to go back home. There are still some dangers. Do you know what to look for when you return? Is your home safe? Here are a few helpful CalFire tips when returning after a wildfire.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Sacramento area doctors are making house calls again through a mobile app called Heal, which can have a physician in a patient’s home within two hours. Dr. Janet O’Brien visits with patient Sarah Gonzalez on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Roseville.