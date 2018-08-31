Homeless man found dead near entrance to Discovery Park, Sacramento police say

A homeless man was found dead Friday morning near the entrance to Discovery Park, Sacramento police said.
A pedestrian called 911 at about 7:15 a.m. to report finding a dead man on the sidewalk near the Jibboom Street entrance to the park, police Officer Linda Matthew said.
Officers described the man as a white male adult. They said he had suffered some kind of trauma, but had not yet determined the nature of his injuries or the time of his death, Matthew said.
Homicide unit and crime scene investigators were canvassing the area, she said. They were also reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby La Quinta Inn.
The area where the man was found typically has a lot of foot traffic because of its proximity to the park, Matthew said. Police ask anyone with information to call 916-808-5471.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
