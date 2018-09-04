Woman finds bear relaxing in hammock outside her Asheville, NC home

A wildfire ignited and spread rapidly to 650 acres of the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap Monday, forcing evacuations of homes and campgrounds in the rural area, late Monday, September 3, 2018.
Cal Fire is facing a serious shortage of pilots, especially for air tankers, forcing planes to sit unused during major fires. Cal Fire Chief of Flight Operations, Dennis Brown explains the factors contributing to the shortage on Aug. 30, 2018.
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.