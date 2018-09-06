How the death of a sheriff’s deputy changed this county’s law enforcement practices

Video taken by WFAA shows the Fox 4 News building after a driver crashed into it Wednesday morning. A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his truck into the building while ranting about treason, according to media reports.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
A wildfire ignited and spread rapidly to 650 acres of the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap Monday, forcing evacuations of homes and campgrounds in the rural area, late Monday, September 3, 2018.
An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.
Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.