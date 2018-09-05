Watch an air tanker fight the Sliger Fire in El Dorado County

A wildfire ignited and spread rapidly to 650 acres of the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap Monday, forcing evacuations of homes and campgrounds in the rural area, late Monday, September 3, 2018.
An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.
Cal Fire is facing a serious shortage of pilots, especially for air tankers, forcing planes to sit unused during major fires. Cal Fire Chief of Flight Operations, Dennis Brown explains the factors contributing to the shortage on Aug. 30, 2018.
Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.