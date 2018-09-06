Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams: Noel Harris’ five players to watch

A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying a serial burglary suspect who hit at least four businesses in north Sacramento. This series began in early June of this year.