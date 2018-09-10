The treehouse built by Brian Esola is at risk of getting taken down due to violations of Folsom’s city codes.

On Tuesday night Brian Esola will propose to the Folsom City Council a treehouse ordinance for the city.
By
The Hate You Give official trailer

Movie News & Reviews

The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service