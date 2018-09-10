The treehouse built by Brian Esola is at risk of getting taken down due to violations of Folsom’s city codes.

San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference the gangs, known as the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys, teamed up to steal at least 40 credit card terminals, which he called the “modern cash register.”
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.
Miss California MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
