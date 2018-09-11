Watch this musical tribute during the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at Cal Expo

Chuck Jamison, an Army veteran, performs "Taps" on bagpipes during the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at Cal Expo on Tuesday.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service