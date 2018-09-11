Watch this musical tribute during the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at Cal Expo

The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference the gangs, known as the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys, teamed up to steal at least 40 credit card terminals, which he called the “modern cash register.”