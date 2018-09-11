How to use your smart phone as GPS device while hiking in the back country without cell service

The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
Over 170 California craft breweries showed up on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The annual festival gives beer aficionados the chance to sample up to 500 different beers, and demonstrates the size of the state’s beer boom.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.