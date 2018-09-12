This is what happened in deadly Rancho Cordova shooting

A pickup joyriding in a field high centered, and then caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Western Avenue and South Avenue in north Sacramento. A grass fire ignited and spread to about three-fourths of an acre. No injuries occurred.
The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .
Richard Hanaford, who was in World Trade Center Tower 2 on 9/11 , spoke of surviving the attack at a "Packaton" held by Move America Forward in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 11, 2018. Volunteers assembled and shipped care packages to troops overseas.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference the gangs, known as the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys, teamed up to steal at least 40 credit card terminals, which he called the “modern cash register.”
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.