Graphic bodycam video of Bakersfield suspect shooting himself

Graphic body cam video of Kern County deputies responding to shooter Javier Casarez on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, 2018 in Bakersfield, CA. Casarez allegedly killed five people before turning the gun on himself.
By
Up Next
Graphic body cam video of Kern County deputies responding to shooter Javier Casarez on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, 2018 in Bakersfield, CA. Casarez allegedly killed five people before turning the gun on himself.
By

Latest News

‘Very calculated.’ Sheriff piecing together details on deadly Bakersfield shooting

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2018 10:15 AM

Investigators are still trying to piece together how five victims of a mass shooting in Bakersfield are connected.

So far, the Wednesday night shooting is being viewed as a case of domestic violence, Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a news conference Thursday.

“It appears to me to be very calculated,” Youngblood said.

The incident started when the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, took his ex-wife to a trucking business on Manwell Boulevard. There, Casarez confronted, shot and killed a man and then shot his ex-wife, according to the sheriff.

He then went looking for the third, who may have witnessed the shootings.

The fourth and fifth victims — identified as 31-year old Laura Garcia and her 57-year-old father Eliseo Garcia — were killed at a house on Breckenridge Road.

Casarez then carjacked a vehicle before being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and turning the gun (a .50 caliber handgun) on himself. Body camera footage shows the deputy yelling at the shooter to “put the gun down.”

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  