‘Very calculated.’ Sheriff piecing together details on deadly Bakersfield shooting

Investigators are still trying to piece together how five victims of a mass shooting in Bakersfield are connected.
So far, the Wednesday night shooting is being viewed as a case of domestic violence, Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a news conference Thursday.
“It appears to me to be very calculated,” Youngblood said.
The incident started when the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, took his ex-wife to a trucking business on Manwell Boulevard. There, Casarez confronted, shot and killed a man and then shot his ex-wife, according to the sheriff.
He then went looking for the third, who may have witnessed the shootings.
The fourth and fifth victims — identified as 31-year old Laura Garcia and her 57-year-old father Eliseo Garcia — were killed at a house on Breckenridge Road.
Casarez then carjacked a vehicle before being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and turning the gun (a .50 caliber handgun) on himself. Body camera footage shows the deputy yelling at the shooter to “put the gun down.”
