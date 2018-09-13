These are the fastest- and slowest-selling used vehicles in Sacramento. Drive one?
What is the quickest selling model of used vehicles from 2015-17 in Sacramento, according to a recent iSeeCars study? How about the slowest. The average for all vehicles to roll off the lot with a new owner is 46.4 days.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
Activists attempt to rush through police lines at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, to protest the oil and gas drilling policies of Governor Jerry Brown's administration.
A wide variety of shorebirds enjoy a shallow bath of water in an organic rice field at the Andreotti family farm in Colusa, California. Sacramento Valley's mid-September weather has taken a cool trend in 2018.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
Wyoming teenager Trinity Shores, who grew up in Sacramento, survived a serious illness earlier this year. Shores received help from the Loveall Foundation for Children, of Roseville, and is back in town to speak at their annual fundraising event.
The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department investigate a shooting that occurred in North Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Police believed suspects may have cut through the mansion grounds after the shooting.