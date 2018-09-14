See historic firefighting trains in the Sierra in late 1800s, early 20th century

Union Pacific provided archive photos showing firefighting trains from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Special equipment and locomotives are still used today to help protect rail infrastructure.
Solomon’s Delicatessen

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Solomon's Delicatessen serving fresh sandwiches in Davis. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon the Tower Records founder and owner.

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.

