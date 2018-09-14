Major blaze destroys Crescent supply, damages three other downtown Modesto businesses

A four-alarm fire spread between two commercial buildings in downtown Modesto, destroying the Crescent supply store and at least two other businesses in downtown Modesto.

The Modesto Fire Department responded at just before 5 p.m. to a structure fire at Eighth and I streets. The blaze started in the building that houses AJ Batteries and Albert’s Tire & Wheels. Flames then spread to Crescent Work & Outdoor, which is on the H Street side of the same block.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, but there were no other injuries reported, said Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst.

Both buildings were destroyed by the fast-moving fire. A large plume of black smoke was visible throughout downtown, drawing a crowd of onlookers. Several spectators were eating at the taco truck along H Street, directly across from the blazes.





Crescent, a well-known retailer which supplies uniforms to the city’s first responders as well as outdoor gear, was open when the blaze spread to its roof. The store was evacuated after employees saw smoke in the area. Brother-and-sister owners Craig and Tiffani Stott said about 15 employees were inside and all got out uninjured.

“It’s pretty devastating. My grandparents started this business. It’s overwhelming to see,” said Tiffani Stott as she watched firefighters battle flames engulfing her family’s store.





Crescent first opened in 1946 and has been in the downtown building on the corner of Eighth and H streets since 1963. The store has about 30 employees total.

Crescent employee Shelene Brown said she was working when she smelled smoke. She thought it was a water cooler malfunctioning, but then looked out back and saw smoke billowing from the next-door building.

“We’re all very close. It’s like we’re family. This is a Modesto institution,” Brown said.

The fire closed several blocks of I and H streets during the Friday evening commute and also blocked the Union Pacific Railroad freight line that parallels Eighth Street. More than a dozen fire engines were on scene from Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated. Ernst said between 50 to 60 firefighters were on scene fighting the blazes in both buildings.