Why these 7 activists are still fighting six months after Stephon Clark’s death

Solomon's Delicatessen is a Jewish deli in Davis featuring lox and bagels and fresh sandwiches. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon, the Tower Records founder and owner. A Sacramento location will open soon.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.