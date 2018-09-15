Family and community members gather to pray for 3-year-old injured in South Sacramento shooting

Solomon's Delicatessen is a Jewish deli in Davis featuring lox and bagels and fresh sandwiches. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon, the Tower Records founder and owner. A Sacramento location will open soon.
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
Activists attempt to rush through police lines at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, to protest the oil and gas drilling policies of Governor Jerry Brown's administration.