Six months after Stephon Clark’s death, protests continue at Sacramento DA’s office
Six months after Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento police officers, supporters of Black Lives Matters continue to protest at the fenced-off Sacramento District Attorney's office several times a week. Here's the scene in mid-September 2018.
Stephon Clark was shot by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, 2018. The shooting prompted major protests and resulted in police department policy changes. See a timeline of the events that have transpired since that night.
