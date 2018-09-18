One Minute Preview: San Francisco 49ers

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
A now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael's three children, are visited by Mary Poppins following a personal loss. She helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. "Mary Poppins Returns" hits theaters December 19, 2018
Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks about the team's 30-27 victory over the Detroit Lions 30-27 on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates after scoring touchdown during a game.
Six months after Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento police officers, supporters of Black Lives Matters continue to protest at the fenced-off Sacramento District Attorney's office several times a week. Here's the scene in mid-September 2018.
