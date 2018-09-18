One Minute Preview: San Francisco 49ers

Here are five things to know about the San Francisco 49ers before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Three of the 2018 NFL season.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service