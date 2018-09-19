See aftermath of large townhouse fire in North Highlands

A total of 44 fire personnel responded to a townhouse complex fire in North Highlands early Wednesday morning, Sac Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said. A candle is believed to have set fire to a curtain and ignited the blaze.
