Al Sharpton speaks out 6 months after Stephon Clark’s death

Linda Whiteshirt holds a sign supporting police officers as Black Lives Matters supporters marked the six-month anniversary of Stephon Clark's death by protesting a police conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
A World War II B-17 bomber flies out of Mather Airport on Sept. 17, 2018, ahead of the this weekend’s California Capital Airshow. The aircraft will be displayed at the airshow, and rides are available for purchase.
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
A total of 44 fire personnel responded to a townhouse complex fire in North Highlands early Wednesday morning, Sac Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said. A candle is believed to have set fire to a curtain and ignited the blaze.
Black Lives Matter supporters showed up at the law enforcement expo at the Sacramento Convention Center downtown to protest police shootings. The demonstration spilled over and some pushing and lots of shouting went down, September 18, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters get into makeshift caskets, representing the number of deaths by police shooting, after Sacramento officers told them to disperse from downtown streets, September 18, 2018.
Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
The Coast Guard rescued a 76-year-old woman about 35 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2018. The cruise ship’s crew Star Princess notified the San Francisco air station that the woman was experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
