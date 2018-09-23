Battery operated tiles take energy created by people walking and turn it into electricity.

Bank of The West has installed battery operated tiles outside of Golden 1 Arena. The tiles take energy created by people walking on them and turns it into electricity demonstrated by a green neon light.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service