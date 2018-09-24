Watch highlights from the California Capital Air Show

The San Francisco 49ers lost 38-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which could be a season ender for the starter.
Bank of The West has installed battery operated tiles outside of Golden 1 Arena. The tiles take energy created by people walking on them and turn it into electricity demonstrated by a green neon light.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
While searching for a DNA match for East Area Rapist in Nevada, a DNA match for a Colorado serial killer appeared. Former Sacramento resident Alex Christopher Ewing is believed to have murdered and sexually assaulted several people in 1984.
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials announce the arrest of the NorCal Rapist suspect during a press conference at the DA’s crime lab in Sacramento, September 21, 2018.
In a video shot near Miami International Airport, the sound of a large amount of gunshots ring out in the area of an alleged police-involved shooting on Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Pedro Portal - Miami Herald.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.
