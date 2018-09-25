A senior housing development is set for Davis, lawsuit claims racial discrimination

Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Supporters of the #MeToo movement gathered at the California Capitol on Sept. 24, 2018, for a photo to show solidarity with the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
The Diplomat Steakhouse is clearly aiming for the expense-account crowd, with sky-high prices and a pleasant setting featuring soft gray paneling and one of the best patios in town. It’s a shame you have to eat there to enjoy it.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
