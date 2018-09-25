DeMaio defends new initiative redirecting car sales taxes

Carl DeMaio is introducing a new initiative for the 2020 ballot he says will force California to be more accountable when using tax dollars. The initiative would end the high-speed rail project and establish a “citizen lock-box” for road repairs.
