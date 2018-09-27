How many beers does it take before you reach the legal driving limit?

The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

Pets

Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

