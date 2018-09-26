Childish Gambino postpones tour due to injured foot

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot. Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision