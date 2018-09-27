Watch robbery suspect take a customer’s laptop right out of his hands

Surveillance footage shows a recent coffee shop robbery, in which two suspects take two laptops away from customers, who then give chase. Police say there have been five such robberies at Starbucks, Peets and Temple Coffee in the area since Aug. 14.
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

Pets

Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

