Sen. Grassley: ‘Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple of weeks.’

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

