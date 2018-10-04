Trump administration blames ‘environmental terrorist groups’ for wildfires. What’s really going on

A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people and flooding an intersection on Broadway, Fire Department and city utilities officials said. Footage from Public Safety News.
PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
A passenger got out and sucker-punched Chris Matthews after he mistook a car for his ride-share. He fell to the pavement, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding in his brain in the September 8th attack. When he woke up, he didn’t know his wife.