California is in ‘distress’ and ‘descent,’ John Cox says

It's a seasonal tradition for thousands of Northern Californians: A visit to Apple Hill. Apple cider donuts, apple fritters, apple pies and caramel apples are just a few of the treats offered at farms throughout the area near Placerville.
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
Protesters marched to Senator Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C. home on October 5, 2018, waving beer cans and chanting “chug, chug, chug,” before the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
Parents and school officials discuss the Sacramento City Unified School District’s budget shortfall at a meeting Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The district has until Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, to submit a revised budget to the county office of education.