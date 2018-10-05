California is in ‘distress’ and ‘descent,’ John Cox says

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox told the Bay Area Council that California is in “distress” on Sept. 25, 2018.
By
How to respond if you receive a robocall

Technology

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service