Watch this Placer County deputy take love to new level, use chopper to propose marriage

Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Three candidates are vying for the position of mayor in Elk Grove during this November election. Incumbent Steve Ly faces challenges from vice mayor Darren Suen and local business consultant Tracie Stafford.
The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
About 200 eager customers, employees, city officials and discount gas enthusiasts turned out bright and early Thursday morning to Elk Grove’s brand new Costco. Shoppers seemed happy, but the traffic impact is a concern.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that if the Christine Blasey Ford hearing, and her allegations of sexual assault is enough to keep Brett Kavanaugh out of the Supreme Court, then "God help us all as Republicans."