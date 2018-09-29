Watch as thousands gather to remember slain Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk

Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service