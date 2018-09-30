Postgame Buzz: 49ers fail to pull off upset over Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers lost 29-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday. A fast start for the 49ers wasn't enough to pull off an upset win on the road bringing San Francisco's record to 1-3 on the season.
