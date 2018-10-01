Fresno man who stomped on police car dies after diving under moving train

A man who died after diving under a moving freight train near Fresno City College on Sunday was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office as Adolfo Lopez, 23, of Fresno.
Lopez was arrested last month for stomping on top of a Fresno police SUV, smashing in the roof and kicking out its windows in front of police headquarters in downtown Fresno.
Fresno police said they found Lopez’s body along the train tracks at Blackstone and McKinley avenues just after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Train operators stopped the train after hitting Lopez and called police.
