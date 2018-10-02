Takeaways from the New York Times’ investigation into Trump’s wealth

Photos of President Donald Trump’s parents, Fred C. Trump and Mary Anne Trump, on a table behind his desk in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 28, 2018. The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a New York Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s. DOUG MILLS The New York Times