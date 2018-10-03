You can’t stop today’s ‘presidential alert’ on your phone. But some are still trying

Whether you want it or not, you’re probably going to get a “presidential alert” beamed to your phone today. But some people are scrambling to try to dodge it.
FEMA reported it “will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS).” That test will assess the effectiveness of sending out “a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.”
Cellphone users can expect their phone to get the alert, along with “a loud tone and vibration” at 2:18 p.m. Eastern, FEMA tweeted. The message will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
The Presidential Alert was originally scheduled to be sent out Sept. 20, but was postponed because FEMA was dealing with “response efforts to Hurricane Florence,” McClatchy previously reported.
The message will be sent from cell towers, and won’t be affected by high phone traffic, FEMA officials said, according to NJ.com. It will also be delayed until you finish if you’re on a call, according to the site.
Other emergency systems, such as amber alerts or storm warnings, can be manually blocked in the settings. This one will not fall into those categories and cannot be blocked, according to FEMA. While FEMA is responsible for sending the alerts, the agency reported that President Trump “has sole responsibility for determining when the national-level EAS will be activated.”
This has garnered some controversy from those who believe the system may be a precursor for turning phones into “government loudspeakers,” and a lawsuit has been filed attempting to block the president from sending the alerts, POLITICO reported.
A FEMA official disputed that characterization.
“The system is very well governed and rooted in law in terms of its intended use,” said Antwane Johnson, director of FEMA’s public warning system, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Despite the “unblockable” nature of the alert, numerous people wrote on Twitter that they plan to try to escape the test text.
“Ugh I don’t want my phone to go off during the dumb emergency alert tomorrow. Gonna find ways to avoid it,” wrote one person.
“The only way to avoid this is to power your phone OFF. Otherwise expect the majority of cell phones to chime (even if silenced) at that time!” warned another.
“It is ok if someday I get an alert about an actual emergency but I do not want a test text from him today,” wrote one person, who warned her phone would be turned off during the test.
Many of those saying they plan to avoid the test cited their antipathy for President Donald Trump, though the test message will come from FEMA rather than Trump personally, according to The Atlantic.
“I don’t want this. How do we opt out, FEMA? I know trump isn’t big on consent but I don’t consent to this,” wrote actress Alyssa Milano.
“I don’t know about you, but I will be literally putting my phone in airplane mode from 2:15 to 3:00 this afternoon, so that I can avoid that god awful ‘emergency’ alert message from the Orange Cheeto Fascist In Chief,” wrote one person on Twitter.
“I feel as though my personal space is set to be invaded by the crazy uncle I had successfully avoided at the family reunion,” wrote Donna F. Edwards, a former congresswoman from Maryland, on Twitter.
“No ‘Emergency Alert’ can serve the intended purpose when a substantial % of the American public is actively attempting to avoid it & the remainder is destined to take its content with a grain of salt because the source is perceived as unreliable,” read another Twitter post.
Comments