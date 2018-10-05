‘It makes a bad problem worse’: Watch the ‘No on Prop 10’ ad

At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
Sometimes the most useful tools are unexpected and this might be said of Professor Sarah Stewart’s Shock Compression laboratory, where huge cannons are fired (indoors) to study the early history of our Solar System.
Baklava and Pastitsio are only a few of the delicious Grecian treats one can find at Sacramento's 55th annual Greek Festival. Volunteers and board members of the Greek Orthodox Church prepare for the weekend-long festivities on Oct. 4, 2018.
A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
The story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful vice president in history, "Vice" is an biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film stars Christian Bale. In theaters Dec. 25, 2018.