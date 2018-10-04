Protesters gather in DC to rally against Kavanaugh

Baklava and Pastitsio are only a few of the delicious Grecian treats one can find at Sacramento's 55th annual Greek Festival. Volunteers and board members of the Greek Orthodox Church prepare for the weekend-long festivities on Oct. 4, 2018.
Sometimes the most useful tools are unexpected and this might be said of Professor Sarah Stewart’s Shock Compression laboratory, where huge cannons are fired (indoors) to study the early history of our Solar System.
A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
The story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful vice president in history, "Vice" is an biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film stars Christian Bale. In theaters Dec. 25, 2018.
A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.