See crowds gather at the Zoo for Diner en Blanc

Christine Ault, the co-host of Diner en Blanc, talks about how this international event came to Sacramento and the reasoning behind hosting it at the Sacramento Zoo this year, Saturday October 6, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service