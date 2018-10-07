49ers Postgame Buzz: Turnovers prove costly in loss to Cardinals

Melody Vinson, a medical assistant, talks about how UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted a second mobile health clinic, Saturday, October 6, 2018. The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted to provide for medical and dental needs.
Christine Ault, the co-host of Diner en Blanc, talks about how this international event came to Sacramento and the reasoning behind hosting it at the Sacramento Zoo this year, Saturday October 6, 2018.
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
Protesters marched to Senator Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C. home on October 5, 2018, waving beer cans and chanting “chug, chug, chug,” before the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
