49ers Postgame Buzz: Turnovers prove costly in loss to Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in most statistical categories. The most costly one was turnovers. The 49ers turned it over five times in a 28-18 loss Sunday.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service