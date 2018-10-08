A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the fabled Beverly House of Hollywood’s Golden Era and the showplace of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills, priced at $135 million.
Melody Vinson, a medical assistant, talks about how UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted a second mobile health clinic, Saturday, October 6, 2018. The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted to provide for medical and dental needs.
Christine Ault, the co-host of Diner en Blanc, talks about how this international event came to Sacramento and the reasoning behind hosting it at the Sacramento Zoo this year, Saturday October 6, 2018.