Coach Dave Joeger talks about tonight's game.
The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

