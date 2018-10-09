Coach Dave Joeger talks about tonight's game.

The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the fabled Beverly House of Hollywood’s Golden Era and the showplace of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills, priced at $135 million.
Melody Vinson, a medical assistant, talks about how UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted a second mobile health clinic, Saturday, October 6, 2018. The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted to provide for medical and dental needs.
