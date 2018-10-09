We’ve got some unknown suspects this week: check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Oct. 9

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or report online at crimealert.org.
By
2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

California

2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

Here’s a look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

Religion

Here’s a look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service