Head down into Lake Tahoe’s new underwater trail at Emerald Bay and see the sunken boats

A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999 NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend murdered. Carruth was born and raised in Sacramento.
If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights around Greenback Lane on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.