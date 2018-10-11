Head down into Lake Tahoe’s new underwater trail at Emerald Bay and see the sunken boats

There’s a new California State Park trail at Lake Tahoe, but for this one you’ll have to put away your hiking boots and grab a dive mask to explore it.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service