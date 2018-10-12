What you need to know about Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro of Merced County

Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
Matthew Harding, 15, of Sacramento makes a goal during a practice with Sacramento Republic FC. Matthew's wish became a reality as he signed to play one game with the soccer team. Harding plays for Capital Valley United competitive soccer club.
Alicia Moore and Robin Trail, mother and aunt of missing Woodland teen Elijah Moore, speak out after the first day of trial after attorneys' opening statements on Oct. 4, 2018. Moore and Enrique Rios are presumed dead.
A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.