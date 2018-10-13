How to see if your car is under recall

Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.
The Applegate Road and Highway 99 overpass in Atwater was shut down indefinitely by Caltrans on Oct. 12, 2018, due to a big rig accident. It wasn't the first big rig incident to close the busy overpass.
“Aladdin” is a tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and Genie, played by Will Smith, who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it's in theaters May 24, 2019.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.