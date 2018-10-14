Capital Stage cast discusses Sacramento premiere of 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner “Sweat”
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat,” a drama about a group of working-class friends facing economic upheaval in the 2000s, is coming to Sacramento for the first time on Oct. 17, 2018 at Capital Stage.
In a ceremony in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13, 2018, Filipino veterans and surviving family members of deceased vets received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Filipinos were drafted into service for the U.S. in their home country.
The names of three Vietnam War veterans are added to the California Vientam Veterans Memorial on Saturday, October 13, 2018 during a ceremony that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the memorial in Sacramento's Capitol Park.
Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
The Applegate Road and Highway 99 overpass in Atwater was shut down indefinitely by Caltrans on Oct. 12, 2018, due to a big rig accident. It wasn't the first big rig incident to close the busy overpass.
