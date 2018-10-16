‘He did his job.’ Supervisors debate firing Braziel and future oversight of sheriff

The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring lane closures on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento, Caltrans said. The lanes are being closed for maintenance work on the berms supporting the shoulder. On Tuesday, the No. 2 lane of the West El Camino Boulevard off-
Two stores owned by the retailer Sears in the Sacramento region will close in the wake of a bankruptcy filing made public Monday. The Kmart in Placerville and the Sears on Florin Road are both slated for closure after the holiday season.