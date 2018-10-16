Mega Millions drawing for Oct. 16, 2018

The winning numbers for the $667 million California Mega Millions jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history — were announced Tuesday night.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service