Feinstein vs. de León: What did they say about Delta tunnels and California water?

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her challenger, fellow Democrat Kevin de León, discussed California water issues, including Delta tunnels, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in a Public Policy Institute of California event.
By
Now you can text 911 in an emergency

Latest News

Now you can text 911 in an emergency

The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 9-1-1 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 9-1-1 detailing your emergency.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service